Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

2 dead, 3 injured in Alabama shooting; victims shot at again as they arrived at the hospital

By WBRC Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Two women were shot and killed early Monday morning, WBRC reports.

Police said two women were shot and killed just after 2 a.m. on Monday. Three other people were injured.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the deceased victims were 24-years-old and 33-years-old. Their names have not been released.

Witnesses said the shooting first started outside of Aria Restaurant and Lounge located in the 900 Block of 5th Avenue North in Birmingham, Alabama.

When the victims arrived at UAB Hospital, the car they were in was shot at.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers charged incorrect tax rate at Alabama Walmart locations
Walmart customers charged incorrect totals after food tax reduction in Alabama
Suspect arrested in connection to Quality Circle homicide investigation
Suspect arrested in connection to Quality Circle homicide investigation
Shooting on Bonnell Dr. results in 2 deaths, HPD serving warrant related to investigation
2 victims identified in shooting on Bonnell Dr., HPD searching for person of interest
District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
North Alabama State Rep. David Cole resigns, signs plea agreement
Crash scene in Huntsville
Huntsville Police identify man who died after crash at Clinton Ave., Governors Dr.

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media after attending Mass at St. Edmond Roman...
LIVE: Biden heads to Philadelphia for a Labor Day parade and speaks about unions’ importance
FILE - The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen during a news conference in Washington,...
The US government is eager to restore powers to keep dangerous chemicals out of extremists’ hands
2 women shot, killed in Birmingham. victims shot at again at UAB Hospital
2 women shot, killed in Birmingham. victims shot at again at UAB Hospital
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference July 24,...
Vice President Kamala Harris to face doubts and dysfunction at Southeast Asia summit