16-year-old killed in Lawrence Co. single-vehicle crash following pursuit

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A 16-year-ol has died following a police pursuit from Decatur into Courtland in a single-vehicle crash on Monday morning.

According to Decatur Police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop at 2:40 a.m. on a vehicle at 67 and Danville Road, however, the driver, now identified as Jaiden DeJarnett by the Lawrence County Coroner, failed to stop and led police on a pursuit into Lawrence County.

Police say DeJarnett lost control of the vehicle and then struck a tree on Jefferson Street in Courtland. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) continues to investigate the crash.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.