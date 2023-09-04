Deals
16-year-old killed in Lawrence Co. single-vehicle crash following pursuit

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A 16-year-ol has died following a police pursuit from Decatur into Courtland in a single-vehicle crash on Monday morning.

According to Decatur Police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop at 2:40 a.m. on a vehicle at 67 and Danville Road, however, the driver, now identified as Jaiden DeJarnett by the Lawrence County Coroner, failed to stop and led police on a pursuit into Lawrence County.

Police say DeJarnett lost control of the vehicle and then struck a tree on Jefferson Street in Courtland. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) continues to investigate the crash.

