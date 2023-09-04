16-year-old dies in Albertville morning single-vehicle crash

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 16-year-old has died following a Monday morning single-vehicle crash in Albertville.

According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, at approximately 7 a.m. officers responded to the 2500 block of Alabama Highway 205 North. After arriving at the scene, a 16-year-old male was pronounced deceased. The coroner’s office says he was a student at Albertville High School.

The name of the minor will not be released.

Albertville Police Department is investigating the crash.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.