Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

16-year-old dies in Albertville morning single-vehicle crash

Officers said Yvonne Barry, 65, of Charleston was killed in a single-vehicle crash.
Officers said Yvonne Barry, 65, of Charleston was killed in a single-vehicle crash.(MGN)
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 16-year-old has died following a Monday morning single-vehicle crash in Albertville.

According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, at approximately 7 a.m. officers responded to the 2500 block of Alabama Highway 205 North. After arriving at the scene, a 16-year-old male was pronounced deceased. The coroner’s office says he was a student at Albertville High School.

The name of the minor will not be released.

Albertville Police Department is investigating the crash.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers charged incorrect tax rate at Alabama Walmart locations
Walmart customers charged incorrect totals after food tax reduction in Alabama
Suspect arrested in connection to Quality Circle homicide investigation
Suspect arrested in connection to Quality Circle homicide investigation
Shooting on Bonnell Dr. results in 2 deaths, HPD serving warrant related to investigation
2 victims identified in shooting on Bonnell Dr., HPD searching for person of interest
District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
North Alabama State Rep. David Cole resigns, signs plea agreement
Crash scene in Huntsville
Huntsville Police identify man who died after crash at Clinton Ave., Governors Dr.

Latest News

A Waukon, Iowa man is dead after a crash between a pick up truck and a motorcycle in Allamakee...
One person killed in Lawrence Co. single-vehicle crash following pursuit
Decatur Police on the scene of a shooting at Cleveland Ave. & Bruce Street on Sunday, September...
One person in critical condition following overnight Decatur shooting, police say
Madison Chess Tournament
Toyota Field hosts statewide chess tournament
Critically injured Decatur Sunday night shooting
One person in critical condition following shooting on Cleveland Ave., police say