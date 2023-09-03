Sunny & hot today. A slight chance of thunderstorms Labor Day.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sunshine, low humidity and hot today. Upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. Tonight, mostly clear. Upper 60s.

Labor Day, more sunshine, low humidity and hot. Upper 80s and low 90s for high temps.

After a dry night Monday night with temps in the mid to upper 60s, more sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday. Increasing humidity with temps in the upper 80s and low 90s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms for Thursday and Friday. High temps around 90 degrees. Early call for next weekend, sunny. Upper 80s

