Stores at Southgate Mall could reopen Tuesday

Southgate Mall
Southgate Mall(WAFF)
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Shoals shopping mall could be back open again on Tuesday following last week’s closure due to a fire code issue.

According to WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Times Daily, an official with the Montgomery-based company Aronov Realty that manages Southgate Mall said they aim to have the mall open for business by Tuesday. The mall closed on Aug. 29 after Muscle Shoals’ Fire Department concluded there was an inoperable fire line. This caused tenants to be without fire protection due to the water lines not being operable.

David Hagood, the director of Shopping Center Management for Aronov, said the company is working to address the dedicated water line that provides water to fire hydrants and sprinkler systems for the mall tenants.

Muscle Shoals Mayor Mike Lockhart said the city will be contacting businesses in Southgate Mall that have been impacted to provide what support they can.

“The mall regrets very much the inconvenience this has caused our customers and our tenants,” Hagood said.

The mall opened in 1968 and there are currently eight tenants that are affected by the recent closure.

