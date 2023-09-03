Nearly 100 residents evacuated following fire at Presbyterian Towers

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - 100 residents evacuated a high-rise senior living facility on Saturday night following a mechanical fire in Southwest Decatur.

According to WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Decatur Daily, smoke entered the hallways of Presbyterian Towers after an equipment fire was confined to the mechanical room on the ground floor of the facility, per Ashley England, deputy chief with Decatur Fire & Rescue. Residents at the senior living facility say the building’s fire alarm went off at about 7:45 p.m.

A total of at least six Fire & Rescue units responded to the fire. England said the department knew the building had a large number of occupants and it needed to have enough manpower to assist them.

There were no injuries in the mechanical room. However, one resident was taken to the hospital, according to England. Their condition has not yet been disclosed.

