Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Nearly 100 residents evacuated following fire at Presbyterian Towers

Decatur firefighters gather outside Presbyterian Towers on Saturday night while waiting for the...
Decatur firefighters gather outside Presbyterian Towers on Saturday night while waiting for the smoke to clear from the building's hallways and allow residents to return to their apartments.(BRUCE MCLELLAN/DECATUR DAILY)
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - 100 residents evacuated a high-rise senior living facility on Saturday night following a mechanical fire in Southwest Decatur.

According to WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Decatur Daily, smoke entered the hallways of Presbyterian Towers after an equipment fire was confined to the mechanical room on the ground floor of the facility, per Ashley England, deputy chief with Decatur Fire & Rescue. Residents at the senior living facility say the building’s fire alarm went off at about 7:45 p.m.

A total of at least six Fire & Rescue units responded to the fire. England said the department knew the building had a large number of occupants and it needed to have enough manpower to assist them.

There were no injuries in the mechanical room. However, one resident was taken to the hospital, according to England. Their condition has not yet been disclosed.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers charged incorrect tax rate at Alabama Walmart locations
Walmart customers charged incorrect totals after food tax reduction in Alabama
Cody Hill
Trinity man charged with domestic violence spit in officer’s face
Fatal crash
One person killed in Marshall County single-vehicle crash
Man dies in industrial accident in Cullman
Athens man killed in workplace accident at Cullman Casting Corporation
Good morning! For today, a few early morning showers and clouds will give way to abundant...
Lingering early morning showers end, becoming mostly sunny for Saturday

Latest News

Bill Savoie was competing for the Alabama Chess Championship in Madison this weekend
Bill Savoie on chess
Southgate Mall
Stores at Southgate Mall could reopen Tuesday
Improving mental health for law enforcement
Access to mental health care a must for law enforcement, says one organization
2-year-old boy killed in Limestone County house fire remembered by mother
2-year-old boy killed in Limestone Co. house fire remembered by mother