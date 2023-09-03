Huntsville Botanical Garden gears up for fall with 'Festifall'

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Botanical Garden hopes that after record-breaking heat, you’re ready for fall.

Festifall at the Garden kicked off this weekend with the Scarecrow Trail. Think the Tinsel Trail, but with local groups decorating scarecrows instead of Christmas trees.

There are more than 20 different events happening and special features are being added in the next two months at the Garden. We went to the Garden today to check it out and talked with Laura McPhail, the Communications Director.

“We’ve got our scarecrow trail up. We have pumpkin displays starting around mid-September and going into October. The leaves will be turning as soon as the weather changes. Things will be getting a little cooler and we’re celebrating everything that makes fall great.” McPhail told WAFF 48.

While you might think April or May is the ideal season to come to the Botanical Garden, McPhail says there’s something special about what’s happening in September and October, too. You can see the full schedule below.

“There’s something new to see every day any time of the year at the garden but fall is truly a beautiful, magical time. It’s a great time to come and relax a little bit, take a few moments to reconnect with nature.”

