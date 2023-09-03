Dry Conditions Continue This Evening | Few Storms Possible For Your Labor Day

We’ve seen more sunshine today and warmer temperatures with afternoon highs back in the low 90s for several locations. With lower humidity levels, it does feel quite comfortable. Expect mostly clear skies and dry conditions to stick with us as we head into the evening hours. Overnight lows will be dipping into the upper 60s and low 70s through tomorrow morning.

Plenty more sun and mainly dry conditions will be in store for your Labor Day with high temperatures climbing back into the upper 80s and low 90s by the afternoon. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible mainly for areas along and west of I-65, but I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans! Just be sure to stay weather alert for any brief heavy downpours and lightning, especially if you are going to be on the water or boating. Most locations will remain dry into the evening hours making for a perfect grilling forecast with overnight lows trending a bit warmer in the low to mid 70s.

Not much change is expected in the forecast through the rest of your week with afternoon highs each day staying seasonal in the upper 80s to low 90s, and low chances for rain. Shower and storm chances will start to ramp up toward the latter portion of the week as a cold front sweeps through the Valley. Behind the front, plan on drier and cooler conditions for next weekend.

