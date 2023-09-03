Cullman man killed in crash

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A 24 year old man from Cullman was killed in a late-night crash just north of Cold Springs.

State Troopers tell us Maxwell Ratcliff was injured when the pickup truck he was driving went off County Road 107 and struck a tree. It happened just after midnight on Saturday morning. He was rushed to Cullman Regional Hospital, but died from his injuries. Two other men from Bremen were in the truck with Ratcliff. They were taken to nearby hospitals. Their conditions aren’t being disclosed at this time.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agents are investigating the cause of the crash.

