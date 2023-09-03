Calm & Quiet This Evening | More Sunshine in Store Through the Rest of Your Labor Day Weekend!

Skies have cleared this afternoon and we’ve completely dried out from a few showers earlier this morning. Expect plenty of sunshine through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening hours and we’ll be staying completely rain-free. Afternoon highs will be topping out in the mid to upper 80s. Mostly clear skies and dry conditions will stick with us through the late evening and overnight hours making for a picture-perfect grilling forecast! Overnight lows will be bottoming out in the low to upper 60s through Sunday morning with some areas of patchy fog possible for any early commutes.

Abundant sunshine will carry over through the rest of your Labor Day weekend on Sunday with afternoon highs trending a bit warmer in the upper 80s and low 90s. Humidity will remain relatively low though and with no rain in the forecast, it should be another gorgeous day to enjoy plenty of outdoor plans! Expect calm and quiet conditions into the evening and overnight hours with overnight lows falling into the upper 60s and low 70s.

This sunny and dry weather pattern will continue into your Labor Day holiday on Monday and through mid-week as with high pressure in control across the Valley. Plan on high temperatures each day to range in the upper 80s and low 90s with overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Rain chances look to return by the latter half of the week and into the weekend with a cold front approaching the region.

