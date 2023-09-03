Access to mental health care a must for law enforcement, says one organization

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - September is suicide prevention month, and many organizations are taking the opportunity to highlight the importance of mental health.

One organization wants to put a spotlight on making sure law enforcement has access to mental health care.

Al Eskanazy, Chairman and CEO of Community Police Relations Foundation, says it’s critical to the well-being of communities that police officers perform well at all times.

This group says they’ve seen suicide increase with first responders over the last few years.

CPR says part of the reason for that is that officers respond to multiple traumatic situations in a short window of time, which can take a toll on mental health.

They say within last few years, society’s attitude towards law enforcement has shifted as well, adding to stress and pressure.

They’re teaming up with a mental health foundation to make sure that access to care is prioritized for all officers.

“It’s critical that we as a society understand that policing is one of the most difficult stressful traumatic positions, and provide the type of counseling that will allow an officer to confidentially come in it won’t be on his record, his jacket, and it’ll be something that he or she would want to do,” says Eskanazy.

You can find out more about Community Police Relations Foundation on their website.

