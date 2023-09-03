2-year-old boy killed in Limestone Co. house fire remembered by mother

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A few days ago tragedy struck a Limestone County family following a house fire on Thursday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the incident occurred along Highway 72 in the Clements area at 9 p.m.

The fire impacted a foster home with 10 people inside. Only one person did not make it out; a two-year-old boy named Colton.

The moment remains all too fresh for Michelle Staggs, the biological mother of Colton Staggs who is grasping how to move forward after this unfathomable tragedy. She says she was told the fire allegedly started due to an electrical issue, but she still has questions on her mind.

On Saturday, Michelle had to prepare to see her son’s body at the funeral home, which added to her already present emotions that have ranged from guilt to anger.

“They told me to mentally prepare myself for what I was going to see. Nobody could ever mentally prepare themselves for what their child should look like versus after something like that.”

At the end of the day, she says she remains focused on getting more of the details of this devastating tragedy.

