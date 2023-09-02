Deals
Water main break temporarily shuts down portions of Old Big Cove Road in Madison County

(MGN)
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - A water main break has temporarily shut down a portion of Old Big Cove Road in Owens Cross Roads on Saturday afternoon.

Huntsville Utilities Water Operations said the closure on Old Big Cove Road affects Highway 431 to Miller Lane as they make repairs.

The work is expected to last three to four hours.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible and to be extremely cautious as workers will be present.

If possible, motorists are asked to plan alternate routes to minimize any inconvenience. If alternate routes are not available, prepare for possible delays.

