Trinity man charged with domestic violence spit in officer’s face

TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Trinity man was charged with domestic violence on Tuesday and allegedly during his arrest was headbutting, and spitting in an officer’s face, according to Decatur PD.

According to WAFF’s newspaper partner, Decatur Daily, police say Cody Kristopher Hill, 22, was arrested and charged with the following:

assault with bodily fluids

third-degree domestic violence

resisting arrest

disorderly conduct

three counts of harassment

Decatur Police spokesperson said Hill became combative after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at the 1000 block of Royal Drive Southeast. Hill was allegedly “striking, headbutting and spitting in an officer’s face” when they tried to place him in a patrol vehicle.

Recently Hill was also served an emergency protection petition from a Lawrence County woman citing abuse against Hill in Morgan County Circuit Court. In the petition, the plaintiff accuses Hill of injuring, threatening to injure, and stalking her, among other behaviors.

Police say the plaintiff and Hill have or previously had a dating relationship, according to the petition.

Hill was booked in the Morgan County Jail on Friday for his recent charges. His bond is set at $2,100 bond, according to jail records.

