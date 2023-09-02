Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

One person killed in Marshall County single-vehicle crash

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(MGN)
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An early morning crash on Saturday has left a 28-year-old dead in Marshall County.

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office said they were dispatched shortly after 2 a.m. to the intersection of Alabama Highway 205 and Oneonta Cutoff Road.

One person was confirmed dead on the scene. The Marshall County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Matthew Simon Thurman.

The coroner’s office says the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Guntersville Fire Department, Marshall Medical Center EMS, and the Guntersville Police Department all provided assistance at the scene.

The incident continues to be investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers charged incorrect tax rate at Alabama Walmart locations
Walmart customers charged incorrect totals after food tax reduction in Alabama
Kitchen Cops: May 26, 2023
Kitchen Cops: Roaches, flies, gnats, spiders and ants in Athens restaurant
Man dies in industrial accident in Cullman
Athens man killed in workplace accident at Cullman Casting Corporation
1 dies in house fire in Athens
Male juvenile killed in house fire along U.S. 72 in Limestone Co.
Suspect arrested in connection to Quality Circle homicide investigation
Suspect arrested in connection to Quality Circle homicide investigation

Latest News

The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
5 Montgomery riverfront brawl suspects enter not guilty pleas
Albertville High School expands with the help of state bonds.
Albertville High’s Exercise Science and Kinesiology Complex complete
Albertville High’s Exercise Science and Kinesiology Complex complete
Albertville High’s Exercise Science and Kinesiology Complex complete
Sonnie Hereford Elementary celebrates 60 years of integration
Sonnie Hereford Elementary celebrates 60 years of integration