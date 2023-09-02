One person killed in Marshall County single-vehicle crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An early morning crash on Saturday has left a 28-year-old dead in Marshall County.

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office said they were dispatched shortly after 2 a.m. to the intersection of Alabama Highway 205 and Oneonta Cutoff Road.

One person was confirmed dead on the scene. The Marshall County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Matthew Simon Thurman.

The coroner’s office says the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Guntersville Fire Department, Marshall Medical Center EMS, and the Guntersville Police Department all provided assistance at the scene.

The incident continues to be investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

