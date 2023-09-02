Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Military veterans speak on loss of quality of life following 3M’s $6 billion settlement

The company agrees to pay $6 Billion after faulty ear plugs cause apparent hearing loss
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tuesday, Manufacturing company 3M will settle a lawsuit by paying more than six billion dollars to nearly 250,000 U.S. military veterans and service members. They allege the company manufactured defective earplugs that resulted in hearing loss.

“It was probably around 2007 where I really started noticing that this is not right. This is a problem,” said Daniel Perez. He’s a Huntsville native and Marine who now finds himself on the receiving end of part of a $6B lawsuit settlement.

Perez said the earplugs were standard-issue equipment, so he thought nothing of it. Now, he says his quality of life has suffered for it.

“One of the big changes -- I would say notable changes, and I would say noticeable changes that even my spouse, my parents noticed was my avoidance of large crowds. Of loud venues. Any kind of loud music,” he said.

Jessie Posey is a National Guardsman and he too is in line to receive a part of that billion-dollar settlement. He finds the loss of hearing he’s suffered to be aggravating. He also believes the problem is more pervasive than we know.

“I feel like 95% of all of my friends -- we’re in combat MOS, being infantry -- and everybody deals with the hearing loss,” Posey said. “It’s so common that people don’t think they would have an opportunity for something like this and they just deal with it and they’ll just get their VA rating and they go on about their life and then just complain about it.”

Each veteran could be looking at $25,000 each, paid over four years.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers charged incorrect tax rate at Alabama Walmart locations
Walmart customers charged incorrect totals after food tax reduction in Alabama
Kitchen Cops: May 26, 2023
Kitchen Cops: Roaches, flies, gnats, spiders and ants in Athens restaurant
Man dies in industrial accident in Cullman
Athens man killed in workplace accident at Cullman Casting Corporation
1 dies in house fire in Athens
Male juvenile killed in house fire along U.S. 72 in Limestone Co.
Suspect arrested in connection to Quality Circle homicide investigation
Suspect arrested in connection to Quality Circle homicide investigation

Latest News

Fatal crash
One person killed in Marshall County single-vehicle crash
3M manufacturing plant in Decatur
Military veterans speak on loss of quality of life following 3M’s $6 billion settlement
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
5 Montgomery riverfront brawl suspects enter not guilty pleas
Albertville High School expands with the help of state bonds.
Albertville High’s Exercise Science and Kinesiology Complex complete