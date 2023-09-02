Lingering early morning showers end, becoming mostly sunny for Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning! For today, a few early morning showers and clouds will give way to abundant sunshine for the afternoon. High temps in the 80s with low humidity. Tonight, a few clouds. Patchy fog. Mid to upper 60s.

Sunny for Sunday. Near 90 with low humidity. More sunshine for Labor Day with high temps around 90. Low humidity.

Tuesday through Friday, a quiet weather week. Plenty of sunshine. A few showers possible late-week, but the majority of the days will be dry and hot. Temps reaching the low 90s with a bit more humidity each day.

