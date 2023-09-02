Arab community comes together for annual SugarFest

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Arab celebrated all things sweet with the annual SugarFest at Arab City Park on Saturday. The fun began at 8 a.m. and finished off with a sunset and a fireworks show.

For Jill Smith, this is the third time she’s attended the event. “It’s a great place for kids,” Smith told WAFF 48. “There’s a youth playground here, lots of activities, face painting, lots of fun things for kids!”.

Arab City Parks and Rec Director Eric Hayes says it takes a lot of hard work and planning to put on SugarFest every year. “We started planning this right after last year’s SugarFest,” Hayes told us.

The event hosted 22 food trucks, over 170 arts and crafts vendors and plenty of wild rides.

The entire event relies on volunteers. “We believe in the community,” Hayes said. “There are a lot of community volunteers who help organize this, they run the dunking booths or the 5k or the carnival rides, whatever. It takes teamwork.”

