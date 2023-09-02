Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Arab community comes together for annual SugarFest

The one-day annual event hosted the Arab community with lots of family fun
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Arab celebrated all things sweet with the annual SugarFest at Arab City Park on Saturday. The fun began at 8 a.m. and finished off with a sunset and a fireworks show.

For Jill Smith, this is the third time she’s attended the event. “It’s a great place for kids,” Smith told WAFF 48. “There’s a youth playground here, lots of activities, face painting, lots of fun things for kids!”.

Arab City Parks and Rec Director Eric Hayes says it takes a lot of hard work and planning to put on SugarFest every year. “We started planning this right after last year’s SugarFest,” Hayes told us.

The event hosted 22 food trucks, over 170 arts and crafts vendors and plenty of wild rides.

The entire event relies on volunteers. “We believe in the community,” Hayes said. “There are a lot of community volunteers who help organize this, they run the dunking booths or the 5k or the carnival rides, whatever. It takes teamwork.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers charged incorrect tax rate at Alabama Walmart locations
Walmart customers charged incorrect totals after food tax reduction in Alabama
Fatal crash
One person killed in Marshall County single-vehicle crash
Cody Hill
Trinity man charged with domestic violence spit in officer’s face
Good morning! For today, a few early morning showers and clouds will give way to abundant...
Lingering early morning showers end, becoming mostly sunny for Saturday
Man dies in industrial accident in Cullman
Athens man killed in workplace accident at Cullman Casting Corporation

Latest News

Festifall at the Huntsville Botanical Garden
Huntsville Botanical Garden gears up for fall with 'Festifall'
Cody Hill arrested Decatur Police
Trinity man charged with domestic violence spit in officer’s face
Arab SugarFest 2023
Arab community comes together for annual SugarFest
Downtown Florence Parking upgrades potentially
Mobile parking app could soon be the future for downtown Florence
Cullman man killed in single-vehicle crash near Cold Springs