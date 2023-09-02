Deals
Arab celebrates SugarFest

A volunteer takes a dip at the dunking booth at SugarFest 2023 in Arab on Saturday September 2nd.
A volunteer takes a dip at the dunking booth at SugarFest 2023 in Arab on Saturday September 2nd.(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Arab is celebrating all things sweet with the annual SugarFest at Arab City Park on Saturday. The fun began at 8 a.m. and will wrap up after sunset with a fireworks show.

For Jill Smith, this is the third time she’s come to the event. “It’s a great place for kids.” Smith told WAFF 48. “There’s a youth playground here, lots of activities, face painting, lots of fun things for kids!”.

Arab City Parks and Rec Director Eric Hayes says it takes a lot of hard work and planning to put on SugarFest every year. “We started planning this right after last year’s SugarFest.” Hayes told us.

The event hosted 22 food trucks, over 170 arts and crafts vendors and plenty of wild rides. The entire event relies on volunteers. “We believe in the community.” Smith Hayes said. “There are a lot of community volunteers who help organize this, they run the dunking booths or the 5k or the carnival rides, whatever. It takes teamwork.”

