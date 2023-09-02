Albertville High’s Exercise Science and Kinesiology Complex complete

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “Any sport, any athlete on this campus will be able to utilize this $6.2 million building here as an adition to our campus,” Albertville High School Principal Jordan Phillips said.

After more than a year of construction, one of three projects on Albertville High School’s campus is ready for it’s grand opening. The Exercise Science and Kinesiology facility will welcome students in less than two weeks.

“This will be home to Aggie Cheer, Aggie baseball, Aggie softball you name it. If you are an athlete on this campus regardless of what sport, you will be participating in the use of this building,” Phillips said.

The facility will house more than just athletics Phillips says the facility will play home to new course.

“Other than the turf that’s inside of here for our athletics and our weight room, we have a sports medicine classroom taught by Mr. Buck Watford who is also our Albertville High School trainer,” Phillips said.

Phillips says the state-of-the art facility was funded by state bonds from Governor Kay Ivey.

“That debt is not passed on to anyone and we are coming out of this with no cost to our city school board,” Phillips said.

According to Phillips, the new building will help accommodate the growing student population for Albertville City Schools.

“Albertville High School is a growing school, a growing community and this is just another addition into what we like to call the ‘Albertville Advantage’. We’re providing our students with the best of the best, year after year. Whether it is instructional, academic, or athletic,” Phillips said.

