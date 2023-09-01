Deals
Widespread showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening | Sunny, hot and dry for Labor Day weekend.

First Alert Weather
For the rest of the afternoon, plenty of clouds, widespread showers/thunderstorms. A higher...
For the rest of the afternoon, plenty of clouds, widespread showers/thunderstorms. A higher chance for rain south and west of the Tennessee River. High temps in the low to mid 80s and just a touch more humid for the first day of September. Tonight, decreasing clouds. Temps in the upper 60s. Labor Day Weekend, plenty of sunshine all three days. Upper 80s Saturday, low 90s Sunday and Monday. Humidity remains low all weekend. Overnight temps in the upper 60s with mainly clear conditions. Next week, besides a few showers Thursday, mainly dry with mostly sunny conditions. High temps in the upper 80s and low 90s, overnight low temps in the upper 60s.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the rest of the afternoon, plenty of clouds, widespread showers/thunderstorms. A higher chance for rain south and west of the Tennessee River.  High temps in the low to mid 80s and just a touch more humid for the first day of September. Tonight, decreasing clouds. Temps in the upper 60s.

Labor Day Weekend, plenty of sunshine all three days. Upper 80s Saturday, low 90s Sunday and Monday. Humidity remains low all weekend. Overnight temps in the upper 60s with mainly clear conditions.

Next week, besides a few showers Thursday, mainly dry with mostly sunny conditions. High temps in the upper 80s and low 90s, overnight low temps in the upper 60s.

