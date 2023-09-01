What’s in my purse?

Deals
The TVL ladies share what they have in their purses
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Do you remember watching those YouTube videos as a teenager of influencers going through their bags and showing what they kept in them?

We sure do and we decided to show off what we keep in ours. Payton, Shanika, and I all went through our purses to see just how much stuff we keep in there!

Payton shares what's in her purse
Payton shares what's in her purse(Earl Wells)
Ellen shares what's in her purse
Ellen shares what's in her purse(Earl Wells)
Shanika shares what's in her purse
Shanika shares what's in her purse(Earl Wells)

