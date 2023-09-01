Deals
Walmart customers charged incorrect totals after food tax reduction in Alabama

Customers charged incorrect tax rate at Alabama Walmart locations
Customers charged incorrect tax rate at Alabama Walmart locations
By Wade Smith
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A number of viewers called and messaged the newsroom on Friday saying they were charged more taxes than expected on purchases at Walmart.

A Walmart spokesperson confirmed the error in a statement on Friday afternoon:

“Earlier today, some Walmart customers and Sam’s Club members across Alabama were incorrectly overcharged sales tax while shopping with us. Effective Sept. 1, the sales tax rate on food decreased by one percentage point statewide. Our systems mistakenly charged both the old rate and the new rate at the time of sale.

The situation is being corrected, and we’re asking potentially impacted customers to take their receipts to their nearby stores or clubs for a refund of the higher sales tax.”

Customers are asked to take receipts to a nearby Walmart location for a refund of the higher tax amount.

