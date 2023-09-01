Deals
Trash Pandas infielder selected by Los Angeles Angels
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday the Los Angeles Angels selected Rocket City Trash Pandas infielder Kyren Paris for his Major League debut.

Paris is expected to make his debut during Angels’ series against the Oakland Athletics at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, which is where he grew attended games as a child.

“It’s a special moment for Kyren to be able to make his Major League debut, and to do it at home in Oakland makes it even more memorable,” Trash Pandas Manager Andy Schatzley said. “His best baseball is still ahead of him and I’m super excited to see what’s next.”

He will become the 26th former Trash Panda player to make his MLB debut(25th for the Angels) and the ninth to do so in 2023.

During the 2023 season with the Trash Pandas, Paris batted .255 with 14 home runs, 45 RBI, 79 runs score, 88 walks and 44 stolen bases throughout 113 games. In the month of August, Paris led the Southern League with a .452 on-base percentage in 25 games with 15 stolen bases and 26 walks. He currently leads the Southern League in walks and runs scored while tying for second in stolen bases.

