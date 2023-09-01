Reenactors, community gear up for annual ‘Battle for Decatur’

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Union blue and Confederate grey will soon be face to face this weekend for the annual “Battle for Decatur” reenactment.

The yearly event is a reenactment of a skirmish fought 159 years ago in Decatur on the bank of the Tennesse River.

Organizers expect over 200 reenactors to participate in the two-day event. Hundreds of spectators are expected to be present for the historical moment over the weekend, also.

On Friday, reenactors hosted educational sessions for the community to prepare for the upcoming weekend in Morgan County.

The schedule for the Battle for Decatur Weekend is as follows:

Saturday

Camps open to the public 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Ladies’ Tea at the Chapel 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Camps Closed to Public 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Saturday Battle for Decatur 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Camp re-open to public 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Registered re-enactors meal served at the Pepsi wagon 5:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Period Dance – 7:00 Stonewall Mountain Boys

Sunday

Camp re-open to public 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Period Church Service at Chapel 10:30 a.m.

Sunday Battle for Decatur at 2:00 p.m.

Myron Mooney has taken part in the reenactment for the last 31 years. He says it’s important for everyone to study and remember our history.

“History has a way of repeating itself. If you study history, at least you can see the kind of mess people got into, politically, and what it ultimately [led] to,” said Mooney. “So, hopefully, we can get wisdom by studying our nation’s history.”

Event officials urge spectators to bring their lawn chairs as it will be a busy event and a place to sit shouldn’t be an issue.

The event will take place at Point Mallard Park on Saturday and Sunday.

