One killed in structure fire along U.S. 72 in Limestone Co.

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead following a structure fire in Limestone County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the structure fire happened at 9 p.m.

U.S. 72 near Wright Road, Limestone County, is currently closed and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West has confirmed that the person was transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

