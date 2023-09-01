Moulton Police, FBI team up to arrest Moulton man on child porn charges

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Moulton man was arrested and charged with child porn-related charges.

On Monday, the Moulton Police Department along with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), executed a search warrant on a residence on County Road 82 in Moulton.

David Edward Collier, 46, was arrested following a joint investigation with the Moulton PD and the FBI regarding information that was received concerning child pornography.

Police said they were contacted by an out-of-state law enforcement agency, advising they found child pornography images on a suspect’s electronic devices that allegedly originated from a person with a Moulton, AL address.

During the investigation, police say they discovered suspect, David Edward Collier, was involved in the production and dissemination of sexual images of a minor under the age of 17-years-old.

According to court documents, Collier was arrested on the following 12 charges:

Three Charges of Computer Solicit Sex

Three Charges of Facilitating Online Solicitation of a Minor

Three Charges of Porn Obscene Matter

Three Charges of Porn Producing with Minor

Police say several officers from the Moulton PD, FBI, and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department were present in the arrest. Chief Craig Knight and Officers Tim Owens and Larkin Heaton were also involved in the execution of the search warrant.

He was booked into the Lawrence County Jail without incident. His bond is set at $810,000.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.