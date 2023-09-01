Huntsville Animal Services request donations to honor late ‘The Price is Right’ host Bob Barker

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A lot of people are familiar with “The Price is Right” and its late host Bob Barker. But are you also familiar with Barker and his animal advocacy?

Barker, the 35-year host of CBS’ “The Price is Right,” always ended his shows by saying the outcue, “This is Bob Barker reminding you to help control the pet population – have your pets spayed or neutered.”

If you happen to remember that phrase growing up, you’ll know it was Barker’s sign-off for almost every episode of the popular morning game show.

Barker, who passed away Aug. 26, at age 99, was a fierce animal rights advocate. Outside of his iconic hosting gig, Barker created and funded The DJ&T Foundation which has helped animals across the United States.

As Barker did for the community and all the furry friends, you can help do the same for organizations here in Huntsville, such as the Huntsville Animal Services Foundation which is seeking donations in his honor to benefit spay/neuter efforts at the shelter.

“Larger-than-life celebrities like Bob Barker used their fame, wealth, and time for the good of animals across the world,” said Dr. Karen Sheppard, Director of Huntsville Animal Services. “We’re blessed with a giving community and look forward to using these funds to save more and more pet lives in Huntsville.”

The Huntsville Animal Services Foundation allows people to directly help pets receive care while it’s in the shelter. The donations benefit pets by providing needed medical services and procedures, medications, along other specialized care that often falls outside the scope of a municipal animal shelter.

People are also allowed to donate their time through volunteering or by providing physical items such as toys, leashes, and treats.

To learn more and donate today, click here.

