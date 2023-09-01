Financial Friday: The Upside to Higher Interest Rates

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Higher interest rates increase the cost of borrowing. On the flip side of that, it boosts your savings when you take advantage of the higher-yield savings accounts.

You have probably seen the billboards on I-565 or Redstone Federal Credit Union’s website and other places promoting a high-rate CD over a set period. WAFF talked to Redstone Federal Credit Union’s Patricia Lloyd. She says you are losing extra money if your emergency fund or savings are in a regular account.

“It’s not difficult to find a high-yield savings account with an interest rate of 4.5% or more currently. Money Markets and Certificates of Deposits or CDs are the two most popular high-yield accounts,” said Lloyd.

She says if you’re a saver who likes easy access to your account, you might want a money market account. A money market account is a type of savings account with a tiered interest rate or easy access to your account through check writing or a debit card.

CD accounts, meanwhile, offer even slightly higher rates, but your money is tied up for a set period of time. If you need it and withdraw it, you could face a penalty during that time.

When selecting a high-yield savings account, she says to consider these things:

Interest rate: Look at the account’s interest rate and how often your credit union compounds interest.

Fees: Say ‘no’ to monthly service fees. They can easily cancel out any interest you earn on your savings account.

Minimum opening deposit: Some financial institutions don’t require any money to open a savings account, while others require thousands. Regardless of the amount, make sure you can afford the opening deposit.

Bottom Line: Don’t miss out on higher interest rates for your savings accounts. Do your research and make the moves that are most advantageous to you.

To find out which savings account is right for you, visit Redstone Federal Credit Union’s Website.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.