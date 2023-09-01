A few Showers today. Sunny & hot for the Labor Day Weekend.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning! Some sun, mixed with clouds today. A slight chance for a few showers’ late morning through early afternoon. High temps in the low to mid 80s and just a touch more humid for the first day of September. Tonight, decreasing clouds. Temps in the upper 60s.

Labor Day Weekend, plenty of sunshine all three days. Upper 80s Saturday, low 90s Sunday and Monday. Humidity remains low all weekend. Overnight temps in the upper 60s with mainly clear conditions.

Next week, besides a few showers Thursday, mainly dry with mostly sunny conditions. High temps in the upper 80s and low 90s, overnight low temps in the upper 60s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.