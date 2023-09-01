Dutch Bros opens first Alabama location

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - After much anticipation, Dutch Bros has officially opened doors in Alabama. The new location in Decatur will be followed by three more north Alabama locations in the following months.

Dutch Bros 'broistas' pose in window (Olivia Ortiz)

Dutch Bros Regional Operator, Nate Garvin is excited to be in north Alabama. He says that he hopes the new location can bring some positivity to the area and some great drinks! The drive-thru coffee company is looking to make a big difference in the surrounding community, one cup at a time.

While the location at 1805 W Beltline Road, Decatur, AL 35601 is the first to come to the state, it will be followed by three more soon at the following locations:

- Zierdt Road: 2280 Zierdt Road SW, Huntsville, AL 35824

- Owens Cross Roads: 6565 U.S. Highway 431 SE, Owens Cross Roads, AL 35763

- University Drive: 4314 University Drive, Huntsville, AL 35816

Frost with whip cream (Olivia Ortiz)

Iced cold brew coffee with soft top (Olivia Ortiz)

If you want to try Dutch Bros out for yourself, here’s a quick rundown of what they have on the menu:

- Cold Brews

- Dutch Freezes

- Lemonades

- Teas

- Dutch Frosts

- Dutch Sodas

- Coffees

- Smoothies

Nate says that any Dutch Bros drink can be made iced, hot, or frozen, adding even more variety to their menu.

Jump for joy, Dutch Bros is here in north Alabama (Olivia Ortiz)

Broistas pose while holding some drinks (Olivia Ortiz)

The Decatur location is located at 1805 W Beltline Road, Decatur, AL 35601. To see the full menu, visit here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.