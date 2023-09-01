Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Death row inmate convicted of murdering infant son dies after being found unresponsive in cell

John Michael Ward was sentenced to death for killing his 4-month-old son in Magnolia Springs
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - An autopsy is pending after a man on death row for the murder of his 4-month-old son was found unresponsive in his cell at Holman Correctional Facility near Atmore and later died at an area hospital, authorities said.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, correctional staff found 58-year-old John Michael Ward unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday evening. Ward was taken to the prison health care unit and then to a nearby hospital, where he died Wednesday, ADOC said.

In 1998, a jury found Ward guilty of capital murder for the 1997 killing of his 4-month-old son, Nicholas Allen Ward, in Magnolia Springs. By a vote of 10-2, the jury recommended that Ward be sentenced to death.

The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating Ward’s death. The cause of death is pending an autopsy and the conclusion of the investigation, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers charged incorrect tax rate at Alabama Walmart locations
Walmart customers charged incorrect totals after food tax reduction in Alabama
Kitchen Cops: May 26, 2023
Kitchen Cops: Roaches, flies, gnats, spiders and ants in Athens restaurant
Man dies in industrial accident in Cullman
Athens man killed in workplace accident at Cullman Casting Corporation
1 dies in house fire in Athens
Male juvenile killed in house fire along U.S. 72 in Limestone Co.
Suspect arrested in connection to Quality Circle homicide investigation
Suspect arrested in connection to Quality Circle homicide investigation

Latest News

A volunteer takes a dip at the dunking booth at SugarFest 2023 in Arab on Saturday September 2nd.
Arab celebrates SugarFest
Cody Hill
Trinity man charged with domestic violence spit in officer’s face
The app would give people the option to pay for parking via the app or use the meters.
Mobile parking app could soon be the future for downtown Florence
Water main break temporarily shuts down portions of Old Big Cove Road in Madison County
3M manufacturing plant in Decatur
Military veterans speak on loss of quality of life following 3M’s $6 billion settlement