Cooking with Kids: Caroline’s Crazy Cookie Bowls

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s almost Labor Day weekend and if you’re looking for something fun and unique to bring to the cookout, Caroline has just the thing for you!

Caroline’s Crazy Cookie Bowls are quick and easy. All you need is some cookie dough (no judgment if it’s store-bought), ice cream, cupcake liners, and toppings. Simply turn a cupcake pan upside down and place liners on ever other spot. Put a flattened ball of dough on top and bake at 350 for 10-12 minutes. Let the cookies cool, remove the liner, and then add the ice cream and toppings.

