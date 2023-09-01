Birch on Main shares anticipated 2024 bridal trends

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Having just returned from the Chicago Bridal Market, the ladies at Birch on Main have all the insight on 2024 bridal and wedding dress trends.

Birch on Main says they are seeing a lot of architectural details. Think big-tiered ruffled skirts, one-shoulders, drop waists, and pickups! They are also going to be seeing a lot more traditional, antique lace with no sparkles next year.

One thing that will never go out of style is a clean and classic look. You cannot beat an elegant clean dress. Pearl detailing is huge right now. Birch on Main is seeing brides wear pearl veils and even pearl gloves. In 2024, they expect to see a lot of sparkles and 3D florals.

One thing to keep in mind as you get ready to begin looking for the perfect dress is that it can take six to eight months for the gown to arrive. So, plan ahead and book an appointment.

