Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Alabama announces week 1 starting quarterback

New grass at Bryant-Denny Stadium
New grass at Bryant-Denny Stadium(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jalen Milroe has been named as the week 1 starting QB for the Crimson Tide, Chris Low of ESPN has reported.

Milroe, who is entering his third season with the Tide, appeared in seven games last season completing 58.5% of his passes for 297 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. He saw most of his action on October 8 of last year against Texas A&M starting in place of star QB Bryce Young who was out with a shoulder injury; the Tide won that game 24-20.

Alabama will begin their season Saturday against Middle Tennessee State University. Kickoff is set for 6:30 on the SEC Network.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in connection to Quality Circle homicide investigation
Suspect arrested in connection to Quality Circle homicide investigation
Crash scene in Huntsville
Huntsville Police identify man who died after crash at Clinton Ave., Governors Dr.
Alabama grocery tax cut starts Sept. 1st, here’s what you need to know
Alabama grocery tax cut starts Sept. 1, here’s what you need to know
Kitchen Cops: May 26, 2023
Kitchen Cops: Roaches, flies, gnats, spiders and ants in Athens restaurant
Snead State, Marshall Medical Center-South on lockdown after nearby homeowner fired ‘warning...
Snead State, Marshall Medical Center lockdown campuses during nearby ‘shots fired’ investigation

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Who is starting at QB for the Crimson Tide?
North Alabama native Kam Stutts named an Auburn captain for 2023 season. Stutts is joined by...
Stutts named Auburn captain
TJ Smith stiff arms Bears defender resulting in touchdown.
UNA falls to Mercer in tight opening weekend contest
On the Hill: Live with AAMU Athletics
COMING SEPTEMBER 9: ‘On the Hill: Live’ with Alabama A&M Athletics