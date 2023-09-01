Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Air Force officer surprises Mom at Chestnut Grove Elementary in Decatur

Decatur City Schools Speech Therapist Jeanne Wheat got quite the surprise from her daughter Savannah on Friday
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - An Air Force officer surprised her mother on Friday morning at Chestnut Elementary School in Decatur.

According to Decatur City Schools, it had been 408 days since Speech Therapist Jeanne Wheat saw her daughter, Savannah.

Savannah graduated from Austin High School and is in the United States Air Force where she is a munitions and missile maintenance officer. She has been stationed in Turley for the last year and will head to Italy next.

She was set to come home for the Labor Day Weekend but was able to arrive early.

When Savannah was asked what she is looking forward to the most during her visit she answered. “The first thing I want to eat tonight is Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q and see my dog.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in connection to Quality Circle homicide investigation
Suspect arrested in connection to Quality Circle homicide investigation
Crash scene in Huntsville
Huntsville Police identify man who died after crash at Clinton Ave., Governors Dr.
Alabama grocery tax cut starts Sept. 1st, here’s what you need to know
Alabama grocery tax cut starts Sept. 1, here’s what you need to know
Kitchen Cops: May 26, 2023
Kitchen Cops: Roaches, flies, gnats, spiders and ants in Athens restaurant
Snead State, Marshall Medical Center-South on lockdown after nearby homeowner fired ‘warning...
Snead State, Marshall Medical Center lockdown campuses during nearby ‘shots fired’ investigation

Latest News

Battle for Decatur
Reenactors, community gear up for annual ‘Battle for Decatur’
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
5 Montgomery riverfront brawl suspects enter not guilty pleas
Customers charged incorrect tax rate at Alabama Walmart locations
Walmart customers charged incorrect totals after food tax reduction in Alabama
Bob Barker
Huntsville Animal Services request donations to honor late ‘The Price is Right’ host Bob Barker