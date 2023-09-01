Air Force officer surprises Mom at Chestnut Grove Elementary in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - An Air Force officer surprised her mother on Friday morning at Chestnut Elementary School in Decatur.

According to Decatur City Schools, it had been 408 days since Speech Therapist Jeanne Wheat saw her daughter, Savannah.

Savannah graduated from Austin High School and is in the United States Air Force where she is a munitions and missile maintenance officer. She has been stationed in Turley for the last year and will head to Italy next.

She was set to come home for the Labor Day Weekend but was able to arrive early.

When Savannah was asked what she is looking forward to the most during her visit she answered. “The first thing I want to eat tonight is Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q and see my dog.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.