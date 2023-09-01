48 Blitz: see a full list Week 1 football games, scores

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - High school football moves into Week 1 in North Alabama!

The Tigers clinched the win over the Pirates 26-13.

The Generals defeated the Tigers 50-26

Muscle Shoals defeated Florence in an action-packed defensive contest 9-0

Lawrence County defeated Lincoln County 27-21

West Morgan shuts out Ardmore at home 48-0

Geraldine defeated Fyffe 17-6.

Grissom Tigers defeated the Hazel Green Trojans, 42-7.

Bob Jones snagged the W over Athens, 35-28.

The Austin Black Bears sealed the victory over the Decatur Red Raiders, 35-3.

Madison Academy defeated Randolph 42-20.

The Spartans walked away with the win over the Jets 18-13.

