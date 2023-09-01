Deals
48 Blitz: see a full list Week 1 football games, scores

Sports Director Carl Director gets us ready for Week 1 high school football across the Tennessee Valley.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - High school football moves into Week 1 in North Alabama!

See a full list of Week 1 games and scores by clicking here.

Tune in Friday night at 10 p.m. for the first 48 Blitz of the season on WAFF 48.

The Tigers clinched the win over the Pirates 26-13.
The Generals defeated the Tigers 50-26
Muscle Shoals defeated Florence in an action-packed defensive contest 9-0
Lawrence County defeated Lincoln County 27-21
West Morgan shuts out Ardmore at home 48-0
Geraldine defeated Fyffe 17-6.
Grissom Tigers defeated the Hazel Green Trojans, 42-7.
Bob Jones snagged the W over Athens, 35-28.
The Austin Black Bears sealed the victory over the Decatur Red Raiders, 35-3.
Madison Academy defeated Randolph 42-20.
The Spartans walked away with the win over the Jets 18-13.

