Suspect arrested in connection to Quality Circle homicide investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has arrested a suspect connected to a homicide that happened early on Tuesday morning on Quality Circle.

Damon Blinks, 28 of Greencastle, Indiana has been arrested and charged with capital murder for the robbery and shooting that happened around 11 p.m. on Monday.

Officers responded to reports of the body being seen in the parking lot just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The person, now identified as Devin McDonald, 23, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators believed Blinks fled to Indiana in the victim’s 2017 silver Nissan Altima following the shooting.

He was arrested by Indiana officials on Wednesday and McDonald’s car was recovered in Blink’s possession. HPD Investigators traveled to Indiana to speak with Blinks about the shooting and he was formally charged with capital murder.

He was extradited back to Huntsville where he will be booked into the Madison County Jail on the capital murder charge.

Huntsville Police have confirmed that this incident is not related to the double homicide on Bonnell Drive.

