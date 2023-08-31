Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Suspect arrested in connection to Quality Circle homicide investigation

The body of the deceased was found in a parking lot
The details surrounding the car were released by police on Wednesday
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has arrested a suspect connected to a homicide that happened early on Tuesday morning on Quality Circle.

Damon Blinks, 28 of Greencastle, Indiana has been arrested and charged with capital murder for the robbery and shooting that happened around 11 p.m. on Monday.

Officers responded to reports of the body being seen in the parking lot just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The person, now identified as Devin McDonald, 23, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators believed Blinks fled to Indiana in the victim’s 2017 silver Nissan Altima following the shooting.

He was arrested by Indiana officials on Wednesday and McDonald’s car was recovered in Blink’s possession. HPD Investigators traveled to Indiana to speak with Blinks about the shooting and he was formally charged with capital murder.

He was extradited back to Huntsville where he will be booked into the Madison County Jail on the capital murder charge.

Huntsville Police have confirmed that this incident is not related to the double homicide on Bonnell Drive.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene in Huntsville
Huntsville Police identify man who died after crash at Clinton Ave., Governors Dr.
District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
North Alabama State Rep. David Cole resigns, signs plea agreement
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Shooting on Bonnell Dr. results in 2 deaths, HPD serving warrant related to investigation
2 victims identified in shooting on Bonnell Dr., HPD searching for person of interest

Latest News

Snead State Community College
Snead State Community College, Marshall Medical Center South placed on lockdown following ‘shots fired’ report
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Albertville man wins million-dollar prize
Alabama grocery tax cut starts Sept. 1st, here’s what you need to know
Alabama grocery tax cut starts Sept. 1, here’s what you need to know
WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
Alabama grocery tax cut starts Sept. 1st, here’s what you need to know
48 Blitz Week 0 Player of the Week: Lee High School's Carlin Long
48 Blitz Week 0 Player of the Week: Lee High School's Carlin Long