Sunny & nice today. After a few showers Friday, Labor Day weekend will be dry & sunny.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the rest of the afternoon, delightful. Temps in the 80s, humidity low and sunny! Increasing clouds tonight with a few showers by daybreak. Mid to upper 60s.

Friday, a few showers early and again during the afternoon. Not an all-day rain, but there will be more in the way of cloud cover and less sunshine. Temps in the 80s.

Labor Day weekend, sunny and warm/hot. Temps around 90 all three days and after a brief bump up with humidity for Saturday, lower humidity for Sunday and Monday. The weather pattern remains quiet next week. Sunny. High temps in the low 90s, low temps in the upper 60s.

