Sunny & mid-80s Thursday, Labor Day weekend looks great

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Thursday morning. What a refreshing change of pace we have to kick off our morning with fair skies, no fog and comfortable morning temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Today will be another gorgeous day to round out the month of August with highs reaching the middle 80s under mainly sunny skies. Cloud cover will start to push in late tonight into Friday morning, low temperatures will be mild in the low to middle 60s by daybreak. A few stray showers will start off the day Friday with skies staying mostly cloudy to overcast through the day. Highs on Friday will again stay in the middle 80s with a weak disturbance bringing a slight chance of some isolated to widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Any showers and storms will wrap up into late Friday evening with some thinning of the clouds overnight into Saturday morning.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a touch more humidity, highs will be a bit warmer in the middle to upper 80s. Sunday and Labor Day Monday will be ideal for any outside plans with highs near 90 degrees, plenty of sunshine and no chance at rain. Next week looks to be trending a bit warmer with high temperatures staying above average in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.