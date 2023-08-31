Stretch into a new school year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The first few weeks of school can be tough on both students and teachers. They’re adjusting to a new school year and a new routine, and they might be feeling a little stiff from having to sit at a desk for hours.

Luckily, StretchLab Huntsville has three stretches that are perfect for teachers and students.

Stretch 1: Above Head Chest Stretch - Sitting upright, interlock your fingers. Raise your arms above your head and push backward.

Stretch 2: Piriformis Stretch - This can be done at home. It’s also an assisted stretching option if a member of the team would like to be stretched out.

Stretch 3: Lateral Neck Stretch - Sitting straight up, bring your hands behind your back. Keep your head looking straight forward, then slowly move your ear toward one shoulder, then the other.

While these can all be done at home, sometimes it can be good to have an assisted stretch once in a while. To do that, call StretchLab at (256) 441-5911.

