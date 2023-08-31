Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Peppered Pig announced winner of Huntsville Restaurant Week

Huntsville names "Peppered Pig" the winner of Huntsville Restaurant Week
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville Restaurant Week and Huntsville Culinary Month have come to an end. But, there’s no need to fret because with that comes the announcement of the winner of Huntsville Restaurant Week: Peppered Pig!

Huntsville Restaurant Week serves as a qualifying event for the World Food Championships in Dallas, Texas in November. All week, the food lovers of Huntsville voted for their favorite participating restaurant. Meaning, Peppered Pig was chosen by the Huntsville community.

Owner, Chef Shawn Duvall says that Peppered Pig started out as a food truck around 10 years ago. Having moved to their brick-and-mortar eight months ago, this win could not have come at a better time.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Crash scene in Huntsville
Huntsville Police identify man who died after crash at Clinton Ave., Governors Dr.
Huntsville Police are now seeking information on a 2017 silver Nissan Altima with Alabama Tag...
Dead body found in parking lot on Quality Circle in Huntsville, homicide investigation underway
District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
North Alabama State Rep. David Cole releases statement days after being charged with voting fraud
Shooting on Bonnell Dr. results in 2 deaths, HPD serving warrant related to investigation
2 victims identified in shooting on Bonnell Dr., HPD searching for person of interest