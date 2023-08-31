Peppered Pig announced winner of Huntsville Restaurant Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville Restaurant Week and Huntsville Culinary Month have come to an end. But, there’s no need to fret because with that comes the announcement of the winner of Huntsville Restaurant Week: Peppered Pig!

Huntsville Restaurant Week serves as a qualifying event for the World Food Championships in Dallas, Texas in November. All week, the food lovers of Huntsville voted for their favorite participating restaurant. Meaning, Peppered Pig was chosen by the Huntsville community.

Owner, Chef Shawn Duvall says that Peppered Pig started out as a food truck around 10 years ago. Having moved to their brick-and-mortar eight months ago, this win could not have come at a better time.

