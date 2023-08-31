Deals
Madison Police arrest, charge PNC bank robbery suspect

On Friday evening a suspect allegedly robbed the bank located at 3735 Sullivan Street before the location closed, according to MPD.
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department has arrested the person allegedly responsible for the PNC bank robbery that happened on Aug. 25.

Madison Police have identified the suspect as James McQueen and he was arrested and charged with Robbery - 1st Degree. His bond amount is not available at this time.

On Friday evening, McQueen allegedly robbed the bank located at 3735 Sullivan Street before the location closed, according to MPD.

Madison Police say the incident occurred at 4:49 p.m. and police arrived at 5 p.m. at the scene. Authorities say the suspect walked into the bank and slid the teller a note demanding money. Police say he also had a firearm. The teller put cash in a bag and the suspect then left the scene on foot.

Madison Police Department Investigations Division urges public to identify the subject leaving PNC bank in Madison.(Madison Police Department Investigations Division)

