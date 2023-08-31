Huntsville law firm presents $50k check to children’s advocacy group

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thousands of dollars from a class action settlement is getting poured right back into the community to protect children from abuse.

The lawsuit goes back to 2014, when then janitor Jeremy Nelson hid cameras in bathrooms of businesses around Huntsville. One in particular, a dressing room of a dance studio that allowed him to create child pornography.

Nelson pleaded guilty to producing child pornography and was sentenced to 140 years in prison. The law firm Mastando and Artrip represented one of the victims in the case and recovered a settlement.

In the years following the case, the firm tracked down every victim it could find from the videos but still had some money left over.

On Wednesday, the firm presented a $50,000 check to the National Children’s Advocacy Center.

“So we were looking at how to get this money to an organization we felt was being in keeping with the spirit of the case and that obviously was the National Children’s Advocacy Center,” Executive Director Chris Newlin said. “Everybody knows this organization and the work that it does but they were instrumental in helping these victims initially and there for we felt like it was the best thing to give the money to them.”

These funds will be put to good use, helping the National Children’s Advocacy Center continue to provide therapy, medical exams and forensic interviews for children who have experienced abuse.

