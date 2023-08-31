High school student shares how she helped to uncover rare whale fossil

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Lindsey Stallworth, a junior at the Alabama School of Math and Science in Mobile, discovered the fossil of a rare, 30-million-year-old whale fossil on her family’s farm.

She made the discovery after telling her biology teacher, Dr. Andrew Gentry, that she had found a lot of the fossils he’d mentioned in class on her farmland. She brought in a small bag of shark teeth, vertebrae, and shells to show him. He instantly knew that some of the fossils Lindsey had found we quite uncommon.

So, Lindsey brought him to the spot eventually, and she and Dr. Gentry made the spot a research site. On the very first day, within the first 30 minutes, they stumbled upon the rare fossil of a whale.

Lindsey says that most of the fossils that are discovered in the state are marine due to the fact that the state used to be under the ocean. Her find is just one example of the shallow ocean environment that used to cover the land during that time period.

Lindsey is a part of the ASMS Research Fellows Program that enables high school students to do actual research in various fields of study. This gives ASMS students the opportunity to conduct research in high school and will set them apart in the college application and admissions process. Students also get to work right alongside academic professionals which is a rare occurrence.

Lindsey’s particular project is uncovering the whale fossil that she’s discovered. She will study it and eventually set it up to learn what it might have looked like when it roamed the ocean. Not only will she be able to hypothesize its appearance, but she’ll also be able to learn what type of environment it might have lived in.

ASMS does not only have projects within the paleontology field. Their projects range from the humanities to physics, and beyond.

The ASMS application season opens up soon. To learn more about the process and to apply, visit here. Lindsey says that applying was the best decision she’s ever made. To see more about student life and learn what other ASMS students are studying, follow them on Instagram.

