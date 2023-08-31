Fort Payne man killed, three others injured in Etowah Co. two-vehicle wreck

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a Fort Payne man and injured three others on Thursday morning.

Officials say that 50-year-old Andy McSpadden, 50 was fatally injured when the 2009 Nissan Rouge he was driving hit a 2020 Mercedes GLC300. McSpadden was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Mercedes and their passenger were transported to UAB for treatment.

McSpadden’s passenger, Heath Mcelrath Jr., 21, was injured and transported to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn.

The crash happened on U.S. 11 near Walker Lane, four miles north of Reece City in Etowah County.

