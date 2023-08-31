Decatur Church of Christ set to provide disaster relief to those affected by Hurricane Idalia

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Hurricane Idalia has left its deadly mark on states across the south but local groups in the Tennessee Valley are stepping up to help the people in the storm’s path.

Members of the Decatur Church of Christ are coming together to head down the path of the storm and assist with the cleanup.

Cody Michael with Project Unify, an extension of the church volunteers, says they will be taking chainsaws, their Bobcat tractor, their Polaris ranger, generators, tarps and any additional equipment to help in any way they can.

However, the biggest issue they are facing now is finding a reliable way to haul their equipment with them.

“We’ve got an F-450 that went down for repairs recently and it’s been down for a while now,” Michael said. “We’re trying to make sure we find a truck whether we have to rent or whether we can find somewhere we can borrow one, or whether we can get a new one so that we don’t have so many repairs.”

Michael also says the help they provide goes beyond just disaster relief.

“The main thing that we try to do outside of just the service is to be able to teach people why we do what we do. And that’s because Jesus was willing to leave heaven to be a servant to all of us,” he said. “So we want to spread the gospel and teach others to understand who he is and what he’s done for all of us.”

If you’re interested in volunteering, click here to be taken to the Project Unify Facebook page.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.