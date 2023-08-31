Deals
Crime Stoppers: Woman steals thousands of merchandise from Ulta on Bob Wallace Ave.

WAFF 48's Gina Benitez provides us with this week's Crime of the Week.
By Gina Benitez
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Grabbing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise and just walking out the store. It happens too often and is an easy way to land on the crimestoppers list.

Police say this happened at the Ulta on Bob Wallace Avenue.

Investigators say a woman stole some $400 dollars worth of stuff and walked out of the store.

They say she took off in a blue Chevy Malibu.

If you know her or anyone else on this list contact police.

Tameka Crutcher is on the hook for theft of property. Police believe she stole more than $500 worth of merchandise from Victoria’s Secret.

HPD says Tatyana Gray trafficked fentanyl into the area. She’s wanted on a trafficking charge.

Jessica Meckling is facing a count of Chemical Endangerment of a Child. Detectives say her newborn had Amphetamines, Methamphetamine and Fentanyl in it’s system.

Police also want to bring in Tiffany Burnett. She is charged with robbery after police say she stole some $350 worth of merchandise from a Dollar General and assaulted the clerk who tried to stop her.

Crime of the Week: If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

