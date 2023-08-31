Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Albertville man wins $1 million in Publisher’s Clearing House Sweepstakes

Winner says he will give his winnings to his church and family
Edwin Walker holding million-dollar check from Publisher's Clearing House
Edwin Walker holding million-dollar check from Publisher's Clearing House(WAFF 48)
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Edwin Walker of Albertville is the lucky winner of the long-running Publisher’s Clearing House Sweepstakes.

“I always had hopes but I never really expected it. So, it’s... like I say it’s a big surprise,” Walker said.

Howie Guja of PCH’s prize patrol traveled from New York City to hand-deliver the prize to Walker. Guja has been with PCH since 2014 and he says delivering prizes to winners is the best part.

“You’re knocking on the door and someone thinks it must be a solicitor or a salesman and they don’t wanna come to the door. Then, you’ll see them peek out and they see the flowers, they see everything, they see this patch and next thing you know the door is swinging open they’re in their pajamas, their underwear, whatever it might be. They’re very, very happy. So, you know, it’s really life-changing,” Guja said.

The most popular question Guja receives is “What do you do if the winner is not home?” Guja worked through just that as he was delivering Walker’s prize. Guja first arrived at Walker’s home to hand-deliver the giant check, roses, and champagne but Walker was nowhere in sight.

Guja’s Prize Patrol team learned from neighbors that Walker was at work down the road. Guja, followed by many members of the media, traveled to Walker’s job where they awaited for him to come back from a delivery.

“Yeah, I was floored,” Walker said.

When he returned to work, Walker was greeted by Guja, his coworkers and family members. He says he will share his winnings with those he loves.

“The church will get some of it, I can get back to working on my house, try to get it finished up, and then just try to help the family,” Walker said.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene in Huntsville
Huntsville Police identify man who died after crash at Clinton Ave., Governors Dr.
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Huntsville Police are now seeking information on a 2017 silver Nissan Altima with Alabama Tag...
Dead body found in parking lot on Quality Circle in Huntsville, homicide investigation underway
District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
North Alabama State Rep. David Cole resigns, signs plea agreement
Shooting on Bonnell Dr. results in 2 deaths, HPD serving warrant related to investigation
2 victims identified in shooting on Bonnell Dr., HPD searching for person of interest

Latest News

48 Blitz Week 0 Player of the Week: Lee High School's Carlin Long
48 Blitz Week 0 Player of the Week: Lee High School's Carlin Long
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Russellville City Schools implements another class geared towards preparing students for the future
Russellville High School and Fire Department teamed up to create a class to fill positions in...
Russellville City Schools implements another class geared towards preparing students for the future
The crash happened on U.S. 11 near Walker Lane, four miles north of Reece City in Etowah County.
Fort Payne man killed, three others injured in Etowah Co. two-vehicle wreck
Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services said on Wednesday one person was killed...
Huntsville Police identify man who died after crash at Clinton Ave., Governors Dr.