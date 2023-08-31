1 person injured in motorcycle crash on Patton Rd.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle on Patton Rd. on Thursday morning.

According to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, emergency officials responded to reports of the crash at Patton Rd. and Freemont Dr. just after 6:30 a.m.

The motorcyclist was transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in serious yet stable condition.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.